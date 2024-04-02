The Legacy of Larry Lucchino: From Camden Yards to Petco Park

We shared a cab together, Larry Lucchino and I, riding from the hotel to the new Comiskey Park. The year was 1991. Lucchino was the Orioles’ team president. I was a sports columnist for the late Baltimore (Evening) Sun. And for the entire ride, Lucchino railed against the new Comiskey, describing its architecture as flawed, proclaiming how the Orioles’ new park under construction in downtown Baltimore would be so much different, so much better. I thought, “Yeah, sure.
” Little did I know, Lucchino was right. Boy, was he right. Oriole Park at Camden Yards, which opened the following year, established a new standard for ballpark construction, delivering an old-time feel in a sparkling new structure. Years later, recalling the opening of the park, Cal Ripken Jr., saying, “You immediately forgot about Memorial Stadium. Camden Yards already felt like sacred ground, and nothing had been played there.” Lucchino, was the driving force behind Camden. And Petco Park in San Dieg
