The Joy and Stress of Being a New Dog Owner During Fireworks Season

I’m a new dog owner and this year I changed my Bonfire Night plans to stay at home with my puppy because I don’t know how she will react. For as long as I can remember, it’s been a dream of mine to become a dog owner, after growing up around friends and family who always had them as pets. Due to circumstances at home when I was growing up, the right moment never came as my parents worked full time and my mum was (annoyingly) allergic to basically anything with fur.
But earlier this year, I was lucky enough for that dream to come true and I’m now the proud owner of Florence the Cockapoo, also known as Flossypops/Flo Rida (the list goes on). I can’t quite believe how fast this energetic ginger ball of fluff has become such an integral part of my life, even though she is only seven months old. Regardless of all the horrific puppy poo she has eaten, the sleepless nights, and the shredded letters she has torn to bits, I have never felt a love like it and I will always laugh at the naughty things she does.🎆With fireworks filling our skies for Bonfire Night, Diwali and New Year’s Eve soon after, it can be a stressful time for dogs that don’t like loud noise
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: crash_motogp | Read more »
Source: medical_xpress | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: NewsMedical | Read more »
Source: hellomag | Read more »
Source: i newspaper | Read more »