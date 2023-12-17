The Invisibility of Middle-Aged Women in the UK

‘In a world that punishes you for the appearance of ageing, who wouldn’t try to protect themselves?’ asks Afua Hirsch. When I was living in Ghana, having just turned 30, two of my British aunts came to stay. They were in their late 50s, and it was their first time on the African continent. I worried mildly how these two enterprising sisters would navigate unfamiliar territory – with ambitious plans to travel around the country on public transport – but I needn’t have.

“As a middle-aged woman in the UK, you are completely invisible,” one of them told me. “It’s not so much that people ignore you – they don’t even notice that you are there to ignore. They see right through you.” Of course, there are multiple reasons why they attracted attention, including the privilege attached to being white, western and in possession of foreign currency in a country still afflicted by a colonial legacy that has made all those features desirable. Isn’t one of them





i newspaper » / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gender of Surgeon and Patient Affects Mortality After SurgeryA study conducted on Medicare beneficiaries aged 65-99 years reveals that the gender of the surgeon and patient can impact mortality rates after surgery.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Friends Cast Planning Special Reunion to Honor Late Co-Star Matthew PerryThe cast of Friends are reported to be planning a ‘special reunion’ to honour their late co-star Matthew Perry. Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom, died aged 54 after reportedly drowning at his Los Angeles home. His former co-stars have posted tributes to him on social media. The cast previously reunited in 2021 for Friends: The Reunion.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Tributes pour in for The Stone Roses star Mani's wife Imelda after her deathTributes have been flooding in for The Stone Roses star Gary 'Mani' Mounfield's beloved wife Imelda after her death aged 52 was announced on Saturday night. Imelda passed away over the weekend three years after she was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Venous Abnormalities: Challenges and TreatmentVenous abnormalities, particularly when situated in sensitive areas, can pose significant challenges for treatment. Katie Ladlie, aged 25, has experienced the challenges associated with venous abnormalities, with the most significant impact on her left leg. Despite previous treatments, her condition continued to worsen.

Source: AZoNano - 🏆 106. / 51 Read more »

Police Find Car in Search for Missing Teenagers in North WalesPolice discover a car as they search for four teenagers who have been missing since Sunday morning in north Wales. The boys, aged 16 or 17, were believed to be camping in the Snowdonia area. The Welsh Ambulance Service responded to an incident near A4085.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »

UK Authorises World's First Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell DiseaseThe United Kingdom has authorised the world's first gene therapy for sickle cell disease. The treatment, called Casgevy, uses the gene-editing tool CRISPR and has been approved for patients aged 12 and over. This ground-breaking therapy offers a permanent treatment option for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia.

Source: TheVoiceNews - 🏆 119. / 51 Read more »