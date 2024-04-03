The Influence of Wipeout's Graphic Design on Designers

Psygnosis's Wipeout series is known for its fast gameplay, 3D design and its soundtrack featuring the likes of The Chemical Brothers and Orbital. But the futuristic hover racing games also had a less obvious influence: graphic design. of all time. But over on Reddit, designers have been talking about how they were inspired to choose their careers not only by the main logo but by the in-game logos of the individual racing teams.

While the logos all have a certain look, along with typography that today looks like it might have been generated by an AI image generator, the designs formed part of one of the most complete and immersive exercises in fictional branding we've seen. Each team had its own brand language, which extended to trackside ads and background billboards. Some of the logos had design secrets of their own, with the mark for Harimau (tiger in Malay) said to have been inspired by an abstract representation of a tiger's nos

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CreativeBloq / 🏆 40. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Toppling Sunak is f**king mental’: PM safe for now but epic Tory wipeout loomsWorries about the future are growing for Conservative MPs: 'Kemi is just mean', 'Penny's campaign has been a clusterf**k', 'Grant isn't subtle' and 'Boris and Liz are toxic'

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 poleMax Verstappen reckons his lap to secure pole position for Formula 1’s 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was reminiscent of his famous, failed 2021 qualifying effort when he crashed out.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Budget 2024: Jeremy Hunt To Cut National Insurance Again In Bid To Avoid Tory WipeoutKevin Schofield is Politics Editor of HuffPost UK.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Rishi Sunak's Tories facing Scottish wipeout in Westminster poll predictionPollsters say the Conservatives are in line for an 'extinction level' event.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Rishi Sunak's Tories facing Scottish wipeout in Westminster poll predictionPollsters say the Conservatives are in line for an 'extinction level' event.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Rishi Sunak leaves door open for summer election as Tory wipeout pressure mountsSpeculation is mounting that June or July is being eyed up for the nationwide poll - something Number 10 is not denying

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »