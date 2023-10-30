Choosing a name for your child can be a tricky task, with parents often turning to popular culture as a means of inspiration.

It's no secret that celebrities, films, TV shows and even books can influence baby name trends among different generations, with monikers often soaring in popularity thanks to the latest blockbuster. The huge success of the Barbie film this summer appears to have had an influence on parents choosing more of a feminine and powerful names.

As the film had clear steep feminist values and themes throughout, there has been a surge in feminine yet powerful baby names chosen by parents, according to the experts. "Today's parents are fixated on sending the right messages with the names they choose. The perfect baby name for 2024 is one that is ahead of the style curve, personally significant, and identity-defining," explained name expert and Nameberry creator Pamela Redmond. headtopics.com

One of these deep feminist names, and the name in question is Lavender. With the connotations of the well known British scented flower, the name could project connotations of beauty, charm and soothing. According to Nameberry, "the name Lavender is girl's name of English origin meaning 'purple flower'."

Top Trending Stories Today Experts predict parents are leaning towards feminist names for their daughters - giving a message of strength and femininity and this name does just that. There have been other popular feminist names gaining popularity thanks to the film. Other names from Nameberry's list included: Clover, Kiara, Dahlia, Eleanora, Palmer, Mavis, Melrose and Theodora. headtopics.com

The Influence of Church on Language and PoetryThe author reflects on their childhood experiences in church and how it shaped their thinking, speech, and writing. The resonant and musical language used in church services continues to attract them, even in poetry that may be difficult to understand. Read more ⮕

The Influence of Controversial Influencer Andrew Tate on Boys and Young DadsA new report reveals that a quarter of teenage boys and over half of 25-34-year-old dads hold a favourable view of controversial influencer Andrew Tate, known for promoting outdated gender values and facing serious criminal charges. Read more ⮕

The Welsh Influence on Liverpool: From Infrastructure to PeopleLiverpool's deep-rooted connection with Wales is evident in its architecture, culture, and population. Welsh master builders played a significant role in shaping the city, while the influx of Welsh immigrants contributed to the development of the distinctive Scouse accent. The Bethel Presbyterian Church in Allerton stands as a testament to the Welsh influence, serving as a gathering place for Welsh speakers and representing a former way of life centered around the church. Read more ⮕

The World's First Western Film Was Filmed in BlackburnDiscover the surprising origins of the western film genre, as the world's first western film, 'Kidnapping by Indians', was actually filmed in Blackburn in 1899. The film was recently restored by the British Film Institute, shedding light on the evolution of British Cinema. Read more ⮕

Actress pays tribute to Matthew Perry with rare photos from 2002 filmAn actress and model shared rare photos and a heartfelt message in tribute to Matthew Perry, who recently passed away. The photos were from the promotional cycle of the 2002 romantic-comedy film they starred in together. Read more ⮕

Movie mystery as film crew gives NI town Faroe Islands faceliftNow we can reveal the plot Read more ⮕