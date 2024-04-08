The Incredible Story of Johnny Smythe: One of Britain's First Black Airmen

Celebrated pilot, navigator and prisoner of war : the incredible story of one of Britain’s first black airmen , Johnny Smythe , Helena Bonham Carter shines a light on the extraordinary stories of some of the most fascinating unsung heroes of the Second World War. Johnny Smythe was one of the first West African airmen to join the Royal Air Force – leaving Sierra Leone behind and swiftly becoming a highly skilled navigator for a World War II bomber.
Smythe’s crew considered him a lucky charm, but as he faced a series of terrifying flights would his good fortune finally run out? When the Second World War broke out, Johnny Smythe was 25 years old and working in an office in Freetown, in British Sierra Leone. When he spotted posters recruiting for the local defence force, he jumped at the chance, quickly rising to the rank of sergeant. He was absolutely frozen. He’d never worn a coat or a woollen jumper before... and this was Scotland in the winter. Then, when the British government lifted the colour bar, and began to recruit from the colonies, Johnny was among thousands of black Africans who applied to join the Royal Air Force. Smythe was an exceptionally qualified candidate: “He was very tall, very fit… He was very charismatic,” explains Smythe’s son, Eddy.“He’d never worn a coat” In November 1941, Smythe and his four compatriots arrived in Scotland. “They were young. It was an adventure. It was glamorous,” says Edd
Johnny Smythe Black Airmen Royal Air Force World War II Pilot Navigator Prisoner Of War
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Johnny Mercer getting a judicial caution is not a minor news storyJOURNALISTS have a moral obligation to protect their confidential sources, but do politicians? In ordinary times, a government minister being…
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »