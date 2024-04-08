The Incredible Story of Johnny Smythe: One of Britain's First Black Airmen

Celebrated pilot, navigator and prisoner of war : the incredible story of one of Britain’s first black airmen , Johnny Smythe , Helena Bonham Carter shines a light on the extraordinary stories of some of the most fascinating unsung heroes of the Second World War. Johnny Smythe was one of the first West African airmen to join the Royal Air Force – leaving Sierra Leone behind and swiftly becoming a highly skilled navigator for a World War II bomber.

Smythe’s crew considered him a lucky charm, but as he faced a series of terrifying flights would his good fortune finally run out? When the Second World War broke out, Johnny Smythe was 25 years old and working in an office in Freetown, in British Sierra Leone. When he spotted posters recruiting for the local defence force, he jumped at the chance, quickly rising to the rank of sergeant. He was absolutely frozen. He’d never worn a coat or a woollen jumper before... and this was Scotland in the winter. Then, when the British government lifted the colour bar, and began to recruit from the colonies, Johnny was among thousands of black Africans who applied to join the Royal Air Force. Smythe was an exceptionally qualified candidate: “He was very tall, very fit… He was very charismatic,” explains Smythe’s son, Eddy.“He’d never worn a coat” In November 1941, Smythe and his four compatriots arrived in Scotland. “They were young. It was an adventure. It was glamorous,” says Edd

Johnny Smythe Black Airmen Royal Air Force World War II Pilot Navigator Prisoner Of War

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCNews / 🏆 3. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Johnny Mercer getting a judicial caution is not a minor news storyJOURNALISTS have a moral obligation to protect their confidential sources, but do politicians? In ordinary times, a government minister being…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke: Defeat to Wardley would devastate Clarke, says Johnny NelsonJohnny Nelson explains why he believes that losing would hurt Frazer Clarke more than Fabio Wardley

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Kalvin’s clogs feature with DCL, Bellerin in Johnny Nic’s football fashion gurus…John Nicholson has gone back through the decades to reflect on football's style icons. No David Beckham, but Kalvin Phillips makes the cut...

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Johnny Phillips: Wolves' seventies legends reunite to remember golden daysThe remaining members of the 1974 League Cup-winning team will gather at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in May for a special tribute night, supporting Wolves Foundation.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Johnny Phillips: FA Cup thrills show the magic is still alive and kickingThe FA Cup is alive and well if last weekend’s quarter-finals are anything to go by.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Courteney Cox's $16m Malibu beachfront mansion's patio is so epic she can't bear to leaveThe Friends actress lives part-time with her partner Johnny McDaid

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »