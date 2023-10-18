The Importance of Women's Leadership in Building Climate Resilience

COP28 is well underway, with world leaders gathering in Dubai to discuss their plans to deal with climate change. In previous years, the conference has been a male-dominated affair – despite the evidence that women are disproportionately impacted by climate change. Shabnam Baloch, the International Rescue Committee's Country Director for Pakistan, is hoping to change that.

This year, she's attending COP28 to advocate for the communities hardest hit by the climate crisis, as well as highlighting the critical role of women leaders in driving climate progress. Here, she pens an exclusive essay for GLAMOUR about why women's leadership is vital for building climate resilience… Following the catastrophic flooding which devastated much of Pakistan in the summer of 2022, 35-year-old Lakshmi recalled how her home and village were destroye





GlamourMagUK » / 🏆 2. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Importance of Women's Health in SocietyA doctor shares a story about how treating a woman's health issues improved her husband's blood pressure and emphasizes the importance of women's health in society.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

England Women suffer 3-2 defeat to Belgium WomenEngland Women's national football team loses 3-2 to Belgium Women, raising concerns about their defence and impacting their chances of reaching the Nations League finals and the 2024 Olympics.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Women with a disability are more likely to experience child marriage than women without a disabilityIn 2015, the United Nations created the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to achieve by 2030. With only seven years to go, the world is not on track to meet the goal of eliminating child marriage and other forms of violence against women and girls. Child marriage has been linked with negative reproductive and mental health outcomes.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Everton Women vs Manchester City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watchHow to watch the FA WSL Cup match between Everton and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »

Chelsea Women vs West Ham Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watchWhere to watch the Women's Super League match online between Chelsea and West Ham, including live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and more.

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »

Liverpool Women vs Everton Women: KO time, TV channel and live stream detailsAll the details of how to watch Liverpool Women vs Everton Women in the FA Women's Super League at Anfield on Sunday, October 15

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »