The Importance of Women's Health in Society

I have a patient that I look after, and I couldn’t control his blood pressure. Every time he came to see me it just got higher and higher.“Is everything all right?” I asked him. “I don’t understand why your blood pressure’s not getting any better. Are things okay at home?” He replied: “The intimacy is gone, my wife is getting hot flushes. She’s really angry. I’m really stressed.”. She hadn’t known what was going on. She told me she thought she was going crazy.

Eventually, I put her on treatment for her symptoms, and lo and behold, she felt better, and his blood pressure came down too! That’s why I say that when the woman is well, the household is well. Women’s health is not a gendered discussion: it’s a discussion for everybody in society. After all, we have men working in the medical field too, and those conversations are crucial in this setting. When I was a junior doctor, sitting in with my male gynaecology consultant, a woman came in for her appointmen

