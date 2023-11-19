The Importance of Toys in the Eameses' Design Process

Toys were a big part of the pair's oeuvre, from plywood elephant to their series of games, including the recently-reissued dressing up, masks on trees, toy houses and educational initiatives. 'Toys are really not as innocent as they look. Toys and games are the preludes to serious ideas,' Charles Eames wrote in 1961.
(Image credit: Courtesy Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity) The 901 Washington Boulevard office was filled with toys, which they used to play as well as as case studies for developing their design ideas. Toys were archived in special boxes, or used around the space to create moments of pause and pleasure. 'By incorporating the items into their everyday practice, the Eameses honoured that spirit with which the objects were created,' writes Sam Grawe in a text accompanying the exhibition. 'Leaving a mechanism unwound or a ball unbounced negates the purpose of the toy itself, and belies a full understanding of its properties or abilities. In this sense the Eameses were truly fan
