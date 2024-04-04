The Importance of the Kitchen: A Space for Memories and Upgrades

It's true that the kitchen is the heart of the home. From wine-fuelled gossips with girlfriends over bowls of crisps, rainy days baking with your kids and lazy weekend brunches, the kitchen sees it all - and it's where some of our best memories are made. If you need further proof, let's look at the numbers. A Howdens 2022 study found that British people spend a total of nearly two and a half years of their adult life in the kitchen over their lifetime.

The poll of 2,000 adults revealed that, on average, people in the UK take 300 steps a day in the kitchen – with four in ten saying most of this time is spent running between the fridge, the oven, and the microwave. It goes to show how important it is to make it a space you feel good about, with many clearly thinking about how best to give their kitchen interiors a modern upgrade. Search for 'modern cottage kitchen' is up by +120% on Google, and search for 'kitchen design 2024' is up by +250

