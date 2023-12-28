The Importance of Tailored Trousers in Your Capsule Wardrobe

The New Year is an excellent time to take stock of your wardrobe, and before making any new purchases, take a moment to reflect on the items you never wear, the outfits you always depend on and any gaps in your wardrobe that you want to fill for the year ahead. Here at British Vogue we are big believers in the concept of a “capsule wardrobe” and making sure you have the foundations and everyday basics nailed.

A pair of tailored trousers might not seem like the most exciting purchase, but if you’ve carefully considered quality and fit, it will be an item that sits at the heart of your wardrobe for years to come. The spring/summer 2024 collections were filled with countless ideas of how to style trousers, from the simple to the more head-turning. The one thing they all had in common was a focus on leg-lengthening, with a return to high waistbands, combined with trouser legs that grazed the floor giving an illusion of extra lengt





