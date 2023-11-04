The Importance of Rest in a Productivity-Obsessed World

We seem to downplay the need or requirement for rest, viewing it with contempt as something that gets in the way, or worse, something that is ‘nice if you can get it’. In a world that is based on productivity and speed, it is more of a challenge than ever to understand that we need rest, and to, with all of the trappings of FOMO, social media post perfection of our recreation time and holidays, and our need to feel like we are “keeping up” with our peers

. When what we do with our free time itself becomes corrupted by the stress and pressure of "doing it well", we really need to stop and reassess. Rest, in all its forms, is essential. Why? Well, because without it, our physical, mental and emotional health and wellbeing suffers. We may be able to get away without proper rest for a short time, but there is no doubt that this deficit will catch up with us eventually. And when it does, it will likely take us much longer to recover from our chronic deficiency than if we had just taken more frequent and shorter periods of rest in the first place. It's when we stop – stop work, stop moving, stop everything we are doing, so we can recover, sleep and relax.

