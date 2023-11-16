The Importance of Friends in Life

Wherever I travel, I always regret not packing a navy blue jumper. As a 20-something millennial, I knew the world revolved around me and that I was special. By now, I am aware that the exact opposite is true, and actually any calamity I have experienced has been encountered by most humans and will be again. It is true that every thorn has a rose, and getting through those more testing times has made me certain that… Your friends will be one of the great romances of your life.

I spent a lot of my 30s – a lot of my life, to be honest – preoccupied with romantic entanglements and the pursuit of everlasting, undying love. During that time, and the heartbreak I both endured and delivered, I am grateful to have had the luxury of friends I could spill my guts to and vice versa. I was once so heartbroken I had a spontaneous nosebleed in a Mexican restaurant when my friend asked me, "How are you?" The point is: the people who nurse you through the great loves of your life are the great loves of your life! You are not without love.





