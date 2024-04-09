The Impact of Screen Time on Children's Growth and Development

From our phones to tablets to TVs, it's hard to escape screens these days whether it's ourselves or our kids. Scrolling on TikTok, posting on BeReal and liking their friends' Instagram posts - there is an entire (and very addictive) world online. Screen time becomes unhealthy when it starts to replace things that are beneficial for the growth of children, like outdoor play . "Playing outdoors is key for a child's growth and development.

Many physical benefits come with being active, such as developing essential motor skills like coordination, agility, and balance. Parents should take into consideration the benefits that being outside has for children, and make sure that screen time is not replacing this element." Here's everything you need to know from how screens affect your kids to what the NHS has to say as well as some tips to help reduce your (and their) time online. Excessive screen time can have detrimental effects on your children, according to the experts. The team adds: "It can discourage physical activities and outdoor play, both of which are essential for a child's development, and also can interfere with sleep patterns and affect their growth

