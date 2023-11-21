The impact of higher protein dosing on outcomes in critically ill patients with acute kidney injury: a post hoc analysis of the EFFORT protein trial

Based on low-quality evidence, current nutrition guidelines recommend the delivery of high-dose protein in critically ill patients. The EFFORT Protein trial showed that higher protein dose is not associated with improved outcomes, whereas the effects in critically ill patients who developed acute kidney injury (AKI) need further evaluation. The overall aim is to evaluate the effects of high-dose protein in critically ill patients who developed different stages of AKI.





BioMedCentral » / 🏆 22. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Turnip Prize: Spoof art award in 25th year open to entriesThe prize values lack of effort and bad puns, while 'too much effort' can cause disqualification.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Aki shortlisted for World Rugby player of the yearIreland's Bundee Aki is on the four-man shortlist for the World Rugby men's player of the year award, along with Antoine Dupont, Eben Etzebeth and Ardie Savea.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Aki signs contract extension with Ireland to 2025Centre Bundee Aki signs a contract extension that means he will continue to play for Ireland and Connacht until 2025.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Lauren Hemp effort enough as England edge Nations League victory over BelgiumEngland need to finish top of the group to progress in the tournament, which also serves as a qualifier for next summer’s Paris Olympics.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Lauren Hemp effort enough as England edge Nations League victory over BelgiumEngland need to finish top of the group to progress in the tournament, which also serves as a qualifier for next summer’s Paris Olympics.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

The U.S. Is Expanding Its Effort to Cut Off Funding for HamasThe U.S. Treasury Department building is shown at dusk in Washington on June 6, 2019. The United States on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 expanded its effort to cut off funding for Hamas.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »