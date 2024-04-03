The Impact of Free Sugar on Human Health: A Review

In a recent review article published in Nutrients, researchers summarized the current evidence about the effect of free sugars on health outcomes in humans, including mood, cognition, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity.

They concluded that excessive consumption of added sugars may adversely affect health and overall well-being outcomes, highlighting the need for further research into how different carbohydrate forms affect diverse populations.

