The Impact of Central Heating on Winter Skin

It goes without saying that the cold, drizzly months of winter are no friend to our complexion. So if you're suddenly suffering from dry skin, you're not alone. Along with harsh winds and rapid drops in temperature, one of the biggest factors affecting our skin is actually taking place within our homes. It's officially Time To Put The Heating On (if you haven't already), and while this keeps our bodies warm and dries our washing in record time, our skin is really taking the hit.
According to experts, central heating is one of the biggest contributing factors to dry skin over the winter months. 'Many people suffer from dry, dehydrated skin but it becomes extremely common in the winter because dry, cold air holds less moisture, which means that your skin isn’t absorbing as much as in the summer. When the environment around you is drier, your skin gets drier,' explains Dr Paris Acharya, aesthetic doctor, skincare expert and face surgeo
