The Impact of '80s Music: Timeless and Transformative

The best ’80s songs are somehow equal parts timeless and very of their time. After all, this was a decade of excess — big hair, big shoulder pads and big egos — so it makes sense that the music of the period still makes an impact so many years later. The 1980s were an extremely transformational time for the music industry, and we continue to feel its effects today. Remember, this is the decade when MTV launched and introduced the concept of Music Video As Art.
And every DJ topping the charts today should thank the ’80s for making synthesizers and other digital sounds mainstream. Rap and hip hop also made huge strides in the ’80s, paving the way for your favourite artists today. It’s telling that when I asked the Glamour staff to share their favourite ’80s songs, I was met with an overwhelming response. Quickly, people jumped to share tracks that crossed all genres and moods. Cheerful love songs, moody goth rock, dance club hits, party jams — everything was represente
