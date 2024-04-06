The Howardian Hills: Yorkshire's Exciting Food Destination

The Howardian Hills are a small but stunning part of Yorkshire between the Wolds, North York Moors and the Vale of York. According to The Good Food Guide , the area with Helmsley is also the most exciting food destination of 2024, which is fabulous news for the region, all the restaurant businesses, and me because I live here. I am not surprised at this award. The Star at Harome has been doing its exceptional thing here for a quarter of a century.

Some incredible independent restaurants have also appeared in recent years, including newcomer Mýse in Hovingham. Mýse (the Anglo-Saxon word for ‘eating at the table’) restaurant and rooms opened in the summer of ’23 and within seven months was awarded a Michelin star – almost unheard of for a new restauran

