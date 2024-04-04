A TMJ patient in Maine had six surgeries to replace part or all of the joints of her jaw. Another woman in California, desperate for relief, used a screwdriver to lengthen her jawbone daily, turning screws that protruded from her neck. A third in New York had bone from her rib and fat from her belly grafted into her jaw joint , and twice a prosthetic eyeball was surgically inserted into the joint as a placeholder in the months it took to make metal hinges to implant into her jaw.

"I feel like Mr. Potato Head," said Jenny Feldman, 50, of New York City, whose medical records show she's had at least 24 TMJ-related surgeries since she was a teenager. "They're moving ribs into my face, and eyeballs, and I feel like a toy … put together somebody just tinkering around." These are some of the horrors of temporomandibular joint disorders, known as TMJ or TMD, which afflict up to 33 million Americans, according to the National Institutes of Healt

