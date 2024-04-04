The Health Benefits of Avocado on Toast

At this point, smashed avo on toast is at the top of every menu in practically every breakfast spot across the globe. But it doesn’t just look good on your feed, it has multiple health benefits, too, as nutritionist and author Dagmar von Cramm explains. The author explains that avocados are a good way to make satisfying meals that aren’t loaded with saturated fats or salt. Instead of cheese or bacon on the side of your eggs, a healthy portion of avocado is a delicious and healthy alternative.

“You can switch out foods such as cheese and processed meats to help you cut down on saturated fats and salt,” she says. “Which is probably why avocado on toast has become such a popular meal. As you eat them raw, it preserves vitamins such as folate.” Avocados are also said to help keep your blood sugar levels constant, and to help cholesterol and triglyceride (a type of fat) levels stay lo

Avocado Toast Health Nutrition Saturated Fats Salt Blood Sugar Cholesterol Triglyceride

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BritishVogue / 🏆 14. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COVID-19 survivors face increased psychiatric risks, spotlight on vaccination's mental health benefitsStudy utilizes UK Biobank data to explore the long-term psychiatric effects of COVID-19 and assesses the role of vaccination in mitigating mental health complications, revealing increased risks for various psychiatric disorders among survivors.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Edible flowers bloom with health benefitsStudy analyzes the bioactive compounds, antioxidant activities, and aroma profiles of four edible flowers, contributing to their nutritional and health value understanding.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Research explores the health benefits of resistant starch in plant-based dietsReview evaluates the role of resistant starch in promoting health and its retention through food processing methods, highlighting the gap in current dietary intake and the potential for improving global health through enhanced resistant starch consumption in plant-based foods.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

More than 1,500 people in Lancaster and Morecambe receiving benefits due to mental health problemsHundreds of people in the Lancaster district are receiving benefits due to mental and behavioural disorders according to new data.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Community health workers' dental intervention benefits underserved pregnant people, study showsA study aiming to assess an innovative 'SMARTeeth' program that provides a digital tool-enabled oral health screening for underserved pregnant women at an obstetric office facilitated by community health workers (CHWs) was presented at the 102nd General Session of the IADR, which was held in conjunction with the 53rd Annual Meeting of the American...

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »