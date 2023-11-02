The gut health supplements that are actually worth taking

There are now hundreds of different supplements that claim to help with everything from abdominal pain to glowing skin (Photo: Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty)Our gut and the role it has to play in our intuition and emotions has been part of our language for centuries but it’s only comparatively recently that we have become more aware of our

It’s also home to 200 different species of bacteria and other micro-organisms which are known as our gut microbiome. These “friendly”help to break down our food and convert it into nutrients our body can use. They also contribute to a healthy digestive system,The UK probiotics market was valued at around £1.47bn in 2022 and is predicted to reach £2.2bn by 2031, according to Growth Markets Reports.

“It’s a very nuanced topic and I would never tell people that they can just pop a pill and make their gut better,” says nutritionist Emma Bardwell, who believes more research needs to be done to find out what does and does not work. “Stress, diet, sleep, alcohol and exercise all play a significant part in improving the gut microbiome. headtopics.com

However, Medlin points out that some supplements, such as prebiotics, can actually be detrimental if you have an existing gut issue. “They can exacerbate it because they ferment in the gut creating more problems.”The healthier someone is, the less they need to rely on a probiotic supplement. “Ideally, you need to try and eat 30 different plant based foods a week and include wholegrain and fermented foods such as yoghurt and kefir,” says Medlin.

Pellegrini, who also advocates an “eat the rainbow” approach for gut health, believes that, ultimately, you can’t outsmart or out supplement a poor diet but that probiotics can help provide an insurance policy for your health, especially over the winter months.If you decide to invest in a supplement, check the label to make sure they contain Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: i newspaper »

Ilford nightclub stabbing: Three found guilty of killing Ricardo FullerTwo men are convicted of Ricardo Fuller's murder, while a third is found guilty of manslaughter. Read more ⮕

Frankie Bridge reveals the lipstick she uses for fuller lips without fillerFrankie Bridge loves the cult Pillow Talk collection from Charlotte Tilbury Read more ⮕

Is Apple TV+ Worth the Price Increase?Apple TV+ has increased its subscription price from £6.99 to £8.99. Despite the increase, the streaming service is still worth the money due to its high-quality original programming. Read more ⮕

Mondealy AchievementsHere is the full list of all 25 Mondealy achievements worth 1,000 gamerscore. Read more ⮕

Free childcare worth up to £6,500 and how to check if you are eligibleA tool has been launched online by The Department for Education (DfE) to help parents work out what they are entitled to, depending on their earnings and their child's age Read more ⮕

Boots fans can get £140 worth of products for £30 in latest skincare dealBoots beauty boxes are popular with shoppers and usually sell out within 24 hours - their Winter Skincare set saves over £100 and includes best-selling brands like No7 and La Roche-Posay Read more ⮕