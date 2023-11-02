The gut health supplements that are actually worth taking

There are now hundreds of different supplements that claim to help with everything from abdominal pain to glowing skin (Photo: Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty)Our gut and the role it has to play in our intuition and emotions has been part of our language for centuries but it’s only comparatively recently that we have become more aware of our
It’s also home to 200 different species of bacteria and other micro-organisms which are known as our gut microbiome. These “friendly”help to break down our food and convert it into nutrients our body can use. They also contribute to a healthy digestive system,The UK probiotics market was valued at around £1.47bn in 2022 and is predicted to reach £2.2bn by 2031, according to Growth Markets Reports.
“It’s a very nuanced topic and I would never tell people that they can just pop a pill and make their gut better,” says nutritionist Emma Bardwell, who believes more research needs to be done to find out what does and does not work. “Stress, diet, sleep, alcohol and exercise all play a significant part in improving the gut microbiome. headtopics.com
However, Medlin points out that some supplements, such as prebiotics, can actually be detrimental if you have an existing gut issue. “They can exacerbate it because they ferment in the gut creating more problems.”The healthier someone is, the less they need to rely on a probiotic supplement. “Ideally, you need to try and eat 30 different plant based foods a week and include wholegrain and fermented foods such as yoghurt and kefir,” says Medlin.
Pellegrini, who also advocates an “eat the rainbow” approach for gut health, believes that, ultimately, you can’t outsmart or out supplement a poor diet but that probiotics can help provide an insurance policy for your health, especially over the winter months.If you decide to invest in a supplement, check the label to make sure they contain Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus. headtopics.com