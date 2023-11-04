The Grove Hotel nominated for Best Spa Hotel UK and Ireland

Yesterday (November 1), The Grove Hotel said that it was “delighted to share” the news that it had been nominated in the global spa publication’s Best Spa Hotel UK and Ireland category for next year, and that voting had opened that day. The guide said its “prestigious” awards honour “only the very best of elite spas, clinics, wellness retreats, and spa brands around the globe”.There are 20 categories, with 10 being global and 10 regional

.Adare Manor, Ashford Castle, Boringdon Hall, Claridge’s, Cliveden House, Corinthia London, Coworth Park, Fairmont Windsor Park, Gleneagles, Grantley Hall, Lucknam Park, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park – London, Rockliffe Hall, Rudding Park, Seaham Hall, and The Nici.We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.It is important that we continue to promote these adverts as our local businesses need as much support as possible during these challenging times

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OBSERVER_OWL: The Grove Hotel nominated in the Luxury Spa Edit Awards 2024A spa near Watford has been nominated in the Luxury Spa Edit Awards 2024.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

GRAZİAUK: Best Christmas Gifts For Women 2023: What To Buy Your Best Friend/Sister/Favourite PersonUnique Christmas presents for the women in your life who have everything. Read more on Grazia.

Source: GraziaUK | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Perthshire entertainer 'buzzing' after winning Wedding DJ of the Year awardDJ Ally Bongo received his award at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel on November 1

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

METROUK: US tourist found dead in his hotel jacuzzi in ColombiaJohny Jerome's body was found two days after arriving following an 'intense night of partying.'

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Police called to woman's sudden death at city hotelHer death is not believed to be suspicious

Source: nottslive | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Historic 17th century B-listed Callander hotel is put up for saleA historic Callander hotel has been put on the market with an asking price of more than £1.9m.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »