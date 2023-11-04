The Grove Hotel nominated for Best Spa Hotel UK and Ireland

Yesterday (November 1), The Grove Hotel said that it was “delighted to share” the news that it had been nominated in the global spa publication’s Best Spa Hotel UK and Ireland category for next year, and that voting had opened that day. The guide said its “prestigious” awards honour “only the very best of elite spas, clinics, wellness retreats, and spa brands around the globe”.There are 20 categories, with 10 being global and 10 regional
Adare Manor, Ashford Castle, Boringdon Hall, Claridge's, Cliveden House, Corinthia London, Coworth Park, Fairmont Windsor Park, Gleneagles, Grantley Hall, Lucknam Park, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park – London, Rockliffe Hall, Rudding Park, Seaham Hall, and The Nici.
United Kingdom Headlines
