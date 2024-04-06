The Great Snowflake Quake

11.02 am and my iPhone started hurriedly vibrating, emitting a deeply offensive screech, the word 'EMERGENCY' shouting in bold typeface. Apparently, there'd been an earthquake in the tri-state area ( magnitude 4.8 ). 'REMAIN INDOORS,' the alert implored, nearly 40 minutes after the tremor actually struck. It's worth noting magnitudes are not even considered 'moderate' until they reach around 5.3. But no matter – wipe away that hangover, pull on your panic boots, the weekend can wait.

Deaths or injuries: zero. Serious damage to property: none. Hysterical frenzy: MAXIMUM. Scramble the fighter jets, hold the front page, President Biden had been 'briefed' of the incident, we learned. Then came the cable news calamity.

