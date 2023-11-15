The Great British Bake Off 2023 Cast Reunites for Party Week Viewing Party

The Great British Bake Off 2023 cast reunited in full for the first time since filming on Tuesday night as they hosted a viewing party for Party Week. The quarter-final episode proved a controversial one as Christy was sent home after a tense showstopper challenge to make an 'anything but beige' buffet. With just two episodes left, remaining bakers Tasha, Josh, Dan and Matt will battle it out to become this year's champion.

The bakers posed for a group photo holding photobooth props, while a cheeky Keith posed with a Paul Hollywood face mask - although the real judge was nowhere to be seen. Sharing snaps of the reunited bakers, Abbi wrote on Instagram: 'It was so much fun to get together with all my baking family again last night for Party Week! Wholesome: The Great British Bake Off cast has reunited in full as they watched the Party Week episode Fun times: The bash was completed by baker Keith Barron wearing a Paul Hollywood mask - although the real judge was nowhere to be seen 'I have missed you guys so much. The four hours of sleep and seven hour drive were so worth i

