The Grand National: The Biggest Horse Racing Event in the World

The Grand National is the biggest horse racing event in the world. Every year, the National sees around 150,000 people descend on Aintree Racecourse to watch the main event with their own eyes. However more than 600 million people are estimated to watch it at home, worldwide. It's also one of the richest races in the world with over £1 million in prize money and the winner taking home £500,000.

The Randox Grand National Festival takes place from Thursday to Saturday, with the opening day taking place on April 11 this year, Ladies Day on Friday , April 12 and the world's greatest steeplechase on Saturday, April 13. READ MORE: What time is the Grand National? Runners, horses and odds for 2024 READ MORE: Grand National race start time changed for 2024 It’s safe to say that most of Merseyside and particularly the people of Aintree are proud to host the major even

Grand National Horse Racing Aintree Racecourse Randox Grand National Festival Prize Money

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What time is the Grand National? Race times, dates and scheduleGrand National 2024 racecards at Aintree for Opening Day, Ladies Day and Grand National Day

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Irish Grand National gamble on JP McManus horse ahead of Fairyhouse renewalThe Ted Walsh-trained 12-year-old has been placed twice in the Aintree Grand National and is having his second attempt at the Irish National

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

2024 Grand National: Weather forecast for Aintree RacecourseThe 2024 Grand National will take place next week, with the thousands of spectators attending hoping for dry weather. The festival launches with Grand National Thursday on April 11, before Ladies Day on Friday, April 12 and Grand National Day on Saturday, April 13, when the famous steeplechase will take place. The Jockey Club has confirmed Saturday’s race has been brought forward to an earlier time of 4pm to create the best possible ground conditions for the horses. Many will be watching at home, but the weather will be on the minds of those heading to Aintree Racecourse, who will have to decide whether to wear hats, pack umbrellas or don sunglasses for the Grand National. Here is the current forecast for all three days of the Grand National at Aintree.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Merseyrail change train timetable for Grand National 2024Trains will run a seven-and-a-half minute service between Liverpool city centre and Aintree station

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Non-runner no bet on Grand National with Betfred!...

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Grand National 2024 antepost odds, tips and changes...RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 28: Fabio Wardley celebrates victory over David Adeleye (not pictured) after the British, Commonwealth and WBO European Heavyweight Title fight between Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye at Boulevard Hall on October 28, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »