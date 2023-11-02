The global power of the dollar

Gideon talks to Wally Adeyemo, US deputy Treasury Secretary, about the power of US financial sanctions to punish autocrats and dictators and curb terrorism.

What exactly are these sanctions designed to do and how effective are they? Clip: PBS Free links to read more on this topic: US pushes allies for more sanctions on Hamas China capitalises on US sanctions in fight to dethrone dollar Russia is increasingly using China’s currency to evade sanctions Qatar’s super-fixer role in Israel-Hamas war brings praise and scrutiny Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe. Presented by Gideon Rachman.

The IDF has wiped out the Hamas commander who conjured the October 7 bloodbath plot to paraglide terrorists into Israel. Footage shared by the IDF showed the moment the terror boss's home is completely blown up by Israeli jets. He had previously led Hamas's aerial units and contributed to the development of the organisation's UAVs and paragliders,'s security agency Shin Bet said Abu Ajina's elimination is a significant blow to Hamas's ability to disrupt the IDF's operations on the ground. Israeli troops have continued advancing deeper on the ground as they were pictured marching through Gaza and said they struck over 300 targets overnight. The tunnels are a key objective for Tel Aviv as it expands ground operations inside Gaza to wipe out Hamas in the country's The twisted video description provided by Hamas read: "A number of Zionist prisoners held by Al-Qassam send a message to Netanyahu and the Zionist government." Hamas - known for its psychological warfare tactics - released the video on its social networks, which was disseminated rapidly by foreign and Israeli media. Israel officials say Abu Ajina's elimination is a significant blow to Hamas's ability to disrupt the IDF's operations on the ground