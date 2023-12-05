The Ghost of Copper Hole is a tale that has been told over and over again in Shropshire, involving a startled businessman, a town in hysteria and global headlines. BBC Radio Shropshire unravels the mystery, and finds some parts of the story may never be known. Sunday, 17 May, 1874. It's night-time and a weary traveller arrives at Church Stretton railway station.The woman inquires about train times and walks off.

A few of the locals spot her and she's a familiar face, but one that had been away for some time.A postcard depicts Hazler Road at the time Nearly seven years later, on a dark night in October 1881, local cider mill owner William Roberts is on his way home. He has been at a boozy dinner in Church Stretton. Bleary eyed, he plods up Hazler Road and back to Soudley, two miles away. As he staggers up a bank towards an old mineshaft, a chill creeps over his skin and he glances around. He sees a glowing white spectre floating towards him up the hill. His breathing speeds up, his heart beats faster, and he breaks out into a cold swea





BBCShropshire

