The Gaza grandmother scared of loving baby Maryam for fear of losing her too

A tiny baby lies in an incubator in Gaza - at just a few days old Maryam has no idea seven of her relatives were killed in an Israeli air strike and her parents are fighting for their lives next door in the emergency room.They believed they would be safe in the south as they were told to evacuate there by the Israeli Defence Force. The family joined thousands of other displaced Gazans in Khan Younis, where the Israeli government has intensified shelling, reportedly killing hundreds of people.

At 5am a missile struck their hiding place in Al Qarara - a town to the north of Khan Younis, plunging their refuge into pitch black.Maryam's grandmother Suha Saqallah told ITV News: "I woke up it was dark everywhere, I couldn’t breathe, we were under rubble."I found my grandson, I carried him, and his head fell.

The situation was life or death, an ambulance rushed the mother into hospital and doctors performed an emergency caesarian.Baby Maryam was saved, but her mother has been left in a critical condition after doctors at Nasser Medical Complex, in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younes, were forced to remove one of her arms and a leg. headtopics.com

"I have been crying for two days, my tears are all over my face all the time. They keep prescribing sedative drugs to me, no sedatives will bring my family back to me." "When we have no electricity, death is imminent for these babies," said pediatrician Darweesh Abu Elkher, who treated baby Maryam.

Nasser Medical Complex manager Dr Nahed Abu Taema said: "Some limited aid has arrived, but it doesn’t meet the need.

Read more:

itvnews »

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel sends tanks into Gaza as troops complete 'ground incursion'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israeli tanks and troops cross into Gaza as part of 'tactical raid'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel conducts ground incursion into Gaza; Biden told to apologise for doubting Palestinian death toll; Turkey hits out at 'embarrassing silence' on Gaza attacksIsraeli ground forces have carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. Meanwhile, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says international silence on Gaza attacks is 'embarrassing'. Read more ⮕

Gaza: Pregnant woman gives birth after being injured by Israeli strikeThe pregnant woman was bleeding abdominally when she was brought to the hospital. Read more ⮕

Middle East: 15 thought-provoking pictures showing Preston coming together over Gaza warAround 100 people attended a service of reflection and peace at Preston’s Guild Hall, which was arranged to bring the city’s different communities together to pause and ponder on the conflict that continues to rage in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Starmer backs 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza amid backlash but resists calling for ceasefireSome Labour MPs have been shown polling which shows a complete collapse in support among Muslim voters following Starmer's comments on the Gaza crisis. Read more ⮕