The Gaza airstrikes and international law

With dozens killed at the 75-year-old UN refugee camp at Jabalia in Gaza, are such air raids in line with international law? With Victoria Derbyshire.

Intense Blast Kills Dozens in Gaza Refugee CampAn intense blast has unleashed horror at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, where the Hamas-run health authority has claimed more than 50 people have been killed and 150 wounded by an Israeli strike. Buildings have been levelled in the densely-populated neighbourhood, opening up huge sinkholes, with residents likening it to an earthquake and saying that the ground began to collapse around them. Pictures show apocalyptic scenes, with scores of distraught onlookers gathered around two vast craters which some clambered into as they desperately searched for any survivors. Meanwhile, dozens of white body bags have filled up the nearby streets, awaiting burial at the hospital near the encampment. Israel's Defence Forces have said they are looking into the incident. 'More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern Strip,' a Gazan health ministry statement said. If confirmed, the number will increase an already mounting death toll in Gaza - which Hamas earlier declared had topped 8,525. The majority of those killed are thought to be civilians Read more ⮕

