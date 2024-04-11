The Games Industry Shifts Focus from Crunch to Burnout

Crunch has been a major issue in the games industry for many years, but recently there has been a focus on avoiding it. Josh Sawyer, studio design director at Obsidian, believes that burnout has become the primary hazard in the industry.

Burnout is a state of exhaustion caused by prolonged exposure to stress. It is important to recognize that stress can have serious medical implications.

Crunch Burnout Games Industry Stress Exhaustion

