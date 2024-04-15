The Future of Women's Rights and Abortion in America

In a pretty bump of a town in rural South Carolina , I am sitting down over tea with an elected official. She’s a mayor who’s served her community for decades. Seen its babies born and raised to adulthood. We start to talk about America’s future – particularly its future for women. What will the– the law that permitted women in every state in America to seek the safe and legal route to abortion – mean for their freedom and, indirectly, their votes.
“They talked about that. Some governor… some governor said they kept the baby quiet or happy until the mama made the decision. That’s terrible.”My laughter has by now died in my mouth. Here’s an elected legislator who believes that some states in her own country legalise the killing of babies after they are born.
Since that moment, the abortion issue has helped Democrats win – in Kansas, in August 2022, the first electoral test saw the anti-choice lobby defeated in a state referendum. In the mid-terms three months later, a “Republican red wave” was stopped in its tracks. Even in Kentucky, Democrats won the governor’s race.As individual states have hardened their stance on women’s rights, Democrats have continued to see their fortunes rise.
