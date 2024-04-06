The Fragile Balance of Extended Deterrence

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty , which established the concept of extended deterrence . Under this concept, America has provided nuclear protection to its European and Asian allies to contain foes and dissuade friends from going nuclear themselves.

However, the return of Donald Trump as president could disrupt this delicate balance at a time when the world's nuclear stability is already fragile.

