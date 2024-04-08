The Four Foods the Royal Family Avoids During Engagements

Being part of the Royal Family , you'd think, would come with perks such as being able to eat whatever you like, whenever you like. Sadly for them, this isn't the case. They may have access to the world's finest cuisines, but there are four foods they typically avoid during engagements. While some of these items are common in most British kitchens, others are considered "rarer" and are avoided due to the risk of illness, while another is off-limits due to Royal protocol.

Two everyday items that members of the Royal Family try to avoid are onions and garlic. Former Royal chef John Higgins once revealed: "At Buckingham Palace, you don't cook with garlic. I suppose, in case you get the royal burp." This rule, which is primarily enforced during Royal events and state banquets both at home and abroad, was confirmed by Queen Camilla in 2018. During an appearance on MasterChef Australia, when asked about prohibited Royal foods, Camilla responded: "I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no." READ MORE Judge Gary Mehigan then asked: "So garlic is a no-no? Because you're talking, chatting? " To which the Queen replied: "Yes, exactly. So you always have to lay off the garlic." Another food item that the royals are forbidden from consuming during Royal events or tours is shellfish, to mitigate the risk of food poisoning, reports the Expres

