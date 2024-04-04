The First Omen Star's Father 'Nearly Fainted' While Watching Gory Prequel

The First Omen star Nell Tiger Free has revealed her father 'nearly fainted' while watching the gory new prequel. The film, set for release on April 5 2024 - follows an American woman (Servant star Tiger Free, 24,) sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church - but she uncovers a chilling conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of an Antichrist.

The First Omen also stars Oscar nominee Bill Nighy, 74, as a priest who spearheads the dark conspiracy - with the film's release coming nearly 50 years after iconic 1976 film The Omen, starring Gregory Peck. Speaking to People she said: 'My mom does not like horror films — she's very, very squeamish — so she had to sit next to me at the premiere. And I swear to God, I think I have nail marks in me. She was gripping onto me so tight the entire time. Revealing her diabetic dad 'fainted' during her birth, she said he 'nearly' passed out during the fil

The First Omen Nell Tiger Free Gory Prequel American Woman Rome Church Chilling Conspiracy Release 1976 Film The Omen

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The First Omen star Nell Tiger Free reveals her dad 'nearly fainted' watching gory horror film20th Century Studios releases eerie new trailer for 'The First Omen', a prequel to the 1976 classic 'The Omen'. The movie stars Bill Nighy, Nell Tiger Free, Tawkeef Barhom, Sonia Braga, and Ralph Ineson.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Irish rugby star shares first look at five-star wedding after Six Nations winRobbie Henshaw and his long-term partner Sophie Marren got married just days after the Six Nations championship

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Real Housewives star gives birth to first baby and shares sweet first picEXCLUSIVE: Real Housewives of Cheshire star Paige Chohan has welcomed her first child with husband Amir, and shared the first photo of the new addition to their family

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Belfast graduates turn childhood love for video games into a careerChristopher Johnston and Kacper Rozanski of Altware Games have released their first professionally published game, Omen

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Celebrity Big Brother boots out first star after just five daysKate Middleton's 'black sheep' uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has become the first contestant to be eliminated from the rebooted series of Celebrity Big Brother on ITV

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Coronation Street star gives birth to first child and shares powerful messageFormer Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp has announced that she has given birth to her first child with her fiance Nikesh Patel and shared a powerful message alongside the news

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »