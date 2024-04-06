The Fascinating Message of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'

Not long ago, a post crossed my timeline featuring a black-and-white, heart-stoppingly gorgeous photo of Dolly Parton in the Sixties. The caption read, simply: 'What the hell did Jolene look like?' One can only wonder. As a musical artefact, ' Jolene ' is hard to top. It's an epic bit of Americana, the karaoke song of choice for many an amateur show-off, as well as a favorite for professional artists who want something to cover.
What makes it fascinating, however, isn't just its challenging melody, but its message: the narrator of 'Jolene' knows she cannot compete with the song's titular antagonist, and has no intention of doing so. Instead, she makes a plaintive appeal to the other woman's sense of decency, and maybe even her vanity. 'You could have your choice of men,' Parton sings. 'But I could never love again, he's the only one for me, Jolen
