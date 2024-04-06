The Fascinating Message of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'

Not long ago, a post crossed my timeline featuring a black-and-white, heart-stoppingly gorgeous photo of Dolly Parton in the Sixties. The caption read, simply: 'What the hell did Jolene look like?' One can only wonder. As a musical artefact, ' Jolene ' is hard to top. It's an epic bit of Americana, the karaoke song of choice for many an amateur show-off, as well as a favorite for professional artists who want something to cover.

What makes it fascinating, however, isn't just its challenging melody, but its message: the narrator of 'Jolene' knows she cannot compete with the song's titular antagonist, and has no intention of doing so. Instead, she makes a plaintive appeal to the other woman's sense of decency, and maybe even her vanity. 'You could have your choice of men,' Parton sings. 'But I could never love again, he's the only one for me, Jolen

Dolly Parton Jolene Song Message Appeal Decency Vanity

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dolly Parton Says Beyoncé Might Feature ‘Jolene’ on Her New Album. Here’s the Story Behind the Hit SongDolly Parton performing in 'Dolly Parton's Pet Gala,' a variety special that aired Feb. 21.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Dolly Parton Delivers Nothing But Praise For Beyoncé's Jolene CoverBen Blanchet is a reporter based in New York City. His work has been featured in the New York Post, Insider and The Buffalo News' Sun newspapers. He was born and educated in Upstate New York.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Beyoncé's rewrite of Dolly Parton's Jolene sparks controversyFans are divided on Bey's cover of the classic.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

How Beyoncé’s ‘Jolene’ Cover Changes the Meaning of the Dolly Parton ClassicBeyoncé performs onstage during the 'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR' at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Beyoncé's rewrite of Dolly Parton's Jolene sparks controversyFans are divided on Bey's cover of the classic.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Beyonce REWRITES lyrics to Dolly Parton's hit Jolene as she covers track on Cowboy Carter...Beyonce eagerly shows off her delightful double denim ensemble as she pairs an American flag printed scarf and white cowboy hat ahead of her 'Cowboy Carter' album release.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »