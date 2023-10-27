The F1 junior driver replacement FP1 plans for every team outlined

All 10 F1 teams must run a junior driver during two practice sessions in 2023. Who has done so, and who is yet to announce their plans?

There are plenty of new and unfamiliar names set to appear during first practice at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, as the 10 teams start rostering drivers in accordance with a rule introduced ahead of the 2022 F1 season.

The rule is a stipulation for all the teams that they must run a junior driver during two practice sessions during the season. For the purposes of defining a junior driver, this refers to one who has done two Grands Prix or fewer – rather than being a reference to a driver’s age!In the interests of fairness, each team must run their nominated driver with both of their usual race drivers giving up a session. headtopics.com

However, the rule does not force the teams to run the same junior driver for both sessions, allowing for two junior drivers to get an opportunity if the teams so wish. An interesting loophole that some of the teams have exploited is running their rookie driver by using their usual race driver in their first races in the sport. For instance, in AlphaTauri’s case, Nyck de Vries’ Bahrain GP FP1 participation counts towards the requirement.

This weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix has five confirmed junior drivers set to line up, so let’s run through each team’s plans for this weekend and the rest of the year.Here’s a rundown of each team’s junior driver plans for FP1 sessions in 2023, including the sessions that have already run.Red Bull has called upon reigning Formula E Champion and previous Red Bull tester Jake Dennis to take part in FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, having enjoyed stints as a Red Bull simulator driver in the past. headtopics.com

Read more:

Planet_F1 »

Grading every NBA team’s strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2023-24 seasonLaw Murray looks at the best and worst qualities of every team in the NBA and how he expects them to finish. Read more ⮕

Grading every NBA team’s strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2023-24 seasonLaw Murray looks at the best and worst qualities of every team in the NBA and how he expects them to finish. Read more ⮕

Manchester Christmas Markets 2023 full list of traders at every locationHere's what you can expect in terms of food, drink and shopping at the Manchester Christmas Markets this year Read more ⮕

Super Bowl 2023 odds and projections before NFL Week 8: Every team’s playoff chancesAustin Mock's NFL projection model looks at the Super Bowl contenders and teams fighting to make the playoffs. Read more ⮕

Amazon reveals top ten toys every child will want for Christmas 2023With Christmas a few months away, online shopping giant Amazon has revealed the top ten toys children will want to see under the tree or in their festive stockings. Read more ⮕

FIA: Simply “impossible” to check every part on every F1 carThe FIA insists it is “impossible” to check every component on every Formula 1 car in scrutineering, amid ongoing controversy over the disqualifications of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. Read more ⮕