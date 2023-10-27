The extra clubs currently set to qualify for the Champions League under new 2024/25 format

The group stages are beginning to take shape in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, with every side having played three games far.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad also sit top of their respective groups, with three matches left to play.On the other hand, Manchester United have had a shaky start to their European campaign, losing their opening two matches against Bayern and Galatasaray.

But should they manage to secure progression, it may also have an effect on the rest of the Premier League. The table ranks every country's performance in European tournaments from the last five seasons, with points awarded for draws and victories. headtopics.com

With the tournament set to increase to 36 teams instead of 32 next year, two places will go to the best-performing leagues in Europe this season. However, those clubs are unlikely to go too much further in Europe, while United have the chance to beat Turkish giants Galatasaray in their second round tie next month.

