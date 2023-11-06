The End of Three Big Trends Will Require Asset Repricing

Predicting precisely when markets will reflect macro forces is nearly impossible. As economist Rudiger Dornbusch quipped: “In economics things take longer to happen than you think they will, and then they happen faster than you thought they could.” But investors sooner or later face an important adjustment — all assets will need to reprice because of the end of three big trends. In the wake of the global financial crisis, markets embraced a shift towards low and stable inflation.

As a result, interest rates fell to levels not seen since the second world war — the “new normal”. Policymakers took advantage of what seemed like a free lunch by pushing interest rates down further still and pumping up the economy with tax cuts and expanded government spending. But not anymore. Fiscal space is curtailed when interest rates exceed the economy’s potential growth rate, as is happening now. Consequently, an adverse feedback loop develops: markets have to digest rollovers of debt at elevated rates, which makes budget deficits spiral upward. Monetary policy is also constrained. In the past, investors expected a Fed “put” with rate cuts from the Federal Reserve whenever threats to growth emerged. With inflation above target, central bankers are unable to smooth shocks to the real economy or financial market ructions. The era of the Fed “put” is ove

