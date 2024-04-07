The Elder Scrolls Online Celebrates 10th Anniversary

It's a little bit hard to work out without knowing the altitude of that dragon... Doesn't time fly? It feels like only yesterday I was being ushered into a darkened booth during a bustling E3 2012 to watch a behind closed doors gameplay demo of the newly-announced MMORPG The Elder Scrolls Online .
Here I am now though, some 12 years later, looking at the game again for the game's 10th anniversary - a milestone that will also be celebrated in-game over the next year, spanning the time between the game's PC launch in 2014 and the release of its console port in 2015. Some idiot mugging off in front of the wonderful hotel Figueroa and its awesome ESO artwork during E3 2012. It's safe to say the The Elder Scrolls Online gameplay I watched at E3 2012 was radically different to what today's players see, and to be fair, it was radically different to what players saw when the game eventually released two years later, to
The Elder Scrolls Online MMORPG 10Th Anniversary In-Game Events Gameplay Demo E3 2012
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »
Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »
Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »
Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »
Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »