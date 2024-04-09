The Elder Scrolls Online: A Resilient and Profitable MMO

The Elder Scrolls Online ( TESO ) is a highly successful MMO that has been releasing regular expansions and new storylines for a decade. Despite being overshadowed by games like Skyrim , TESO has generated nearly $2 billion in revenue and continues to expand its world and story. TESO was originally pitched as The Elder Scrolls: Origins and drew inspiration from World of Warcraft and Dark Age of Camelot.

However, Skyrim's release disrupted their plans and forced them to adapt to new player expectations. Despite a rocky launch, TESO has proven to be a resilient and profitable MMO

