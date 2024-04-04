The Effects of Mercury Retrograde on Communication and Energy

Astrologers claim that Mercury retrograde, which occurs three to four times a year, has the potential to make our lives more chaotic. The first period of Mercury retrograde in 2024 began on 1 April in the sign of Aries and will continue until 25 April.

This phenomenon slows down communication and energy, leading to potential tensions.

How To Make Mercury Retrograde Work In Your FavourApril promises to be full of surprises. Why? It brings us the first Mercury retrograde of 2024 (from 1 April to 25 April), in the sign of Aries. (The second will take place from 5 to 28 August in the signs of Virgo and Leo, and the final period will run from 26 November to 15 December in Sagittarius.

