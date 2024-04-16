The Early Days of Made in Chelsea: A Trip Down Memory Lane

Long before Olivia Bentley's reign over the Kings Road, and back when Sam Prince caused more havoc at boarding school than the Bluebird , a different bunch of privileged, pretty young things ruled the streets of SW3 .
But, seeing as we’ve been feeling quite nostalgic of late, we thought we’d take a journey back in time. Back to the days of Caggie Dunlop and Spencer Matthews' rocky romance, when Ollie Locke’s hair was the envy of 15-year-old girls up and down the country, and before Jamie Laing had his wicked way with the entire borough of Kensington & Chelsea.Spencer Matthews quickly built up a bit of a reputation for himself as SW3's IRL Daniel Cleaver.
Caggie is still close friends with Millie Mackintosh, and was even her bridesmaid when Millie married MIC co-star Hugo Taylor in 2018. While Caggie unfollowed her former love interest Spencer on the show, she insists that they're 'still friends' telling Closer in 2019 that he's very happy.Millie brought us the EPIC party calling out of supposed friend Rosie Fortescue, for kissing her then boyfriend Hugo Taylor.
Made In Chelsea Nostalgia Love Triangles Drama SW3
