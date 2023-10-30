Hey boy, hey girl – I must be dreaming. A vivid dream that starts with sharing artisan coffee with Team Sky cycling legend Sean Yates on, follows the fairytale shores pedalling with chatty, six-time Olympic medallist Sir Chris Hoy and goes into overdrive taking an electric Porsche for a spin.

It ends surreally, too, enjoying a Michelin-quality dinner with Tom Rowlands, one half of the Chemical Brothers. Except this is no dream. It is a weird and wonderful weekend with, a luxury resort hotel in Scotland, in full Lycra. The organisation’s founder Justin Clarke – an ex-professional cyclist – explains: “What we offer is joyriding for grown-ups.

The venues and programmes on LeBlanq’s website are emphatic that they are not just about the joy of two-wheeled adventure., customers do indeed party into the night with a sunset session from DJ Pete Tong, while Brazilian chef Alex Atala mans the cooking decks. In South Africa, its guests are based in five-star, a winner of “Restaurant of the Year” at the World Restaurant Awards, cooks for cyclists post-ride. headtopics.com

LeBlanq’s team sheet is like an Oscar ceremony for cyclists. How about riding out with three-time World Champion, two-time Olympic gold medallist, Geraint Thomas? Or going two abreast with World Road Race Champion and three-time Ardennes classics winner, Phillipe Gilbert? Maybe even go big with a cycling extravaganza, riding in the slipstream of five-time Tour de France winner, Miguel Indurain.

The format is relatively simple. Once you sign up, LeBlanq gets in touch to check your experience level and fitness, splitting the group into three for three days of cycling, with varying distances and speeds. If you struggle one day you can always pop down a group, or even jump in the support vehicle. Keeping true to cycling terminology, Friday sees the Prologue, before the big ride on Saturday and a gentler adventure on Sunday. headtopics.com

