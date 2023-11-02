The disabled musicians embracing virtual reality

By Niall McCracken"I used to play instruments all the time and then I thought that was over for me, but actually it was only beginning."It caused her to lose some function on the left side of her body.

The Dundonald woman feared she would never play a musical instrumental again, but that all changed when she joined a unique group.The research, based in Northern Ireland, uses Virtual Reality (VR) to allow disabled musicians to play specially-designed virtual instruments.Musicians with both congenital and acquired disabilities use VR headsets to transport them to a different world where they have their choice of instruments.

They use their hands to touch light and tap different virtual instruments to trigger different sounds."When I put the headset on, I see a harp in front of me, and I can lean forward and play it, it's class," he said.The virtual reality controller allows Mary-Louise to make upper body movements to compose her own musicThe virtual reality controller allows her to make upper body movements to compose her own music. headtopics.com

"Sometime my hands don't behave how I want them to and I love the options and freedom the VR gives me to experience any instrument I want," she said.The project is a collaboration between Queen's University Belfast and Drake Music Northern Ireland.

The musicians use specifically-designed digital instruments created by Queen's PhD researcher Damian Mills. "The musicians use spatial audio technology to immerse themselves in a different reality and they are creating some interesting results," he said.The group recently used their VR musical instruments to perform alongside the Ulster Orchestra as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCTech »

Study finds pleasurable music and 'chills' predict music-induced hypoalgesiaIn the present study, researchers evaluated which subjective aspects of listening to relaxing and favorite music were crucial for hypoalgesia. Read more ⮕

Today Show hosts wow with incredible music icon costumesThe hosts of the Today Show dressed up as music icons for Halloween, with Kelly Clarkson introducing each act onto the stage. Hoda and Jenna dressed as Cher and Sonny, while Savannah dressed as Taylor Swift. Viewers reacted to the costumes on social media, speculating about the theme of this year's costumes. Read more ⮕

Popular Leeds music venue Sheaf St shuts down permanentlyThe owners spoke of the 'devastating impact on our trade' Read more ⮕

Scots music stars from Gun support Maggie's Lanarkshire fundraiserAirdrie musician Brian Stewart raised thousands in memory of wife Marina - with the help of members of rock band Gun Read more ⮕

Plea for instruments so Liverpool children can make musicLiverpool's Royal Court theatre hopes the donations will strike a chord with its young students. Read more ⮕

Fake ULEZ signs play Wombles music, or pornDrivers scanning the signs have not been directed to sites where they can pay ULEZ fees Read more ⮕