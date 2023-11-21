The Debate on Taxes and Civilized Society

There’s a lot of rot talked about taxes. Suggest that they might reasonably be even a bit lower – returning the tax-to-GDP ratio to, say, the levels we saw under“Taxes are the price of a civilised society,” Patronise Chinstroke QC declares without any further elaboration, as though the logic is self-evident that a 100 per centwould make for the most civilised society possible.
Question this and he’ll launch a crowdfunder to project a seemed-funny-in-the-brainstorming-session graphic onto your house, so watch out. Even less rational is “So you want to live in Somalia?”, the evergreen retort of the Non Sequitur Institute, which is duty bound to make out that even contemplating reducing taxation would mean bulldozing hospitals, dynamiting roads and launching a devastating civil war. This is the mire into which the Chancellor must wade. His lot is not a happy on
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: FT - 🏆 122. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 46. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 82. / 23,4375 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 68. / 26,25 Read more »