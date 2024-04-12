The Dangers of 'It's Their Turn Syndrome'

Like a stunned beast on a conveyor belt, Britain slowly trundles towards what everyone seems to think is the inevitable election of a Labour government. Many people behave as if this is in some way just and proper. The Government is tired and decrepit. So it has to go, and be replaced by whatever Sir Keir Starmer is offering us.

This is dangerous thinking, just as it was in 1997, the last time this country submitted to what might be called 'It's Their Turn Syndrome', and elected the most radical government to rule this island since Oliver Cromwell. The United Kingdom was broken up. We got a Supreme Court packed with a new generation of liberal judges, quite unaccountable to anyone. The House of Lords was subjected to a mauling so devastating that even hard conservatives (such as I am) now reluctantly concede that it has to go. Christianity officially ceased to be the national religion. Public spending and taxation increased vastly. National borders were flung wide. Our national defences were eviscerated and misused on foolish adventures abroad. Millions were beguiled by a few easily misunderstood slogans: 'Education, Education, Education' turned out to mean making new grammar schools illegal. 'Tough on Crime. Tough on the Causes of Crime' ended with a politically correct inquisition into the police and courts from which the two have never recovered. Sir Keir Starmer could be elected thanks to what might be called 'It's Their Turn Syndrome' And so o

