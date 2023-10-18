The Dangerous Time for Victims of Domestic Violence

Five years ago, I abandoned my career as a support worker at a women’s refuge in Yorkshire. It was my job to assist clients through the most dangerous periods of their lives: leaving their abusers. I’d also spend a lot of time on the phone talking to desperate women with hushed voices who weren’t quite there yet, who had carved out a temporary ‘safe’ space to ask for help. I wanted to tell them that I would come and pick them up and that they’d be safe now. And that everything would be OK.

I stopped working in domestic violence services because I knew that was a lie. Leaving an abuser is the most dangerous time for any victim of domestic violence. Read (and read again) the following stat: 41% (37 of 91) of women killed by a male partner/former partner in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2018 had separated or taken steps to separate from them. According to the Femicide Census 2020, eleven of these women were killed within the first month of separation, and 24 were killed within the first yea

