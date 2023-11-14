The Danger of Text Messages During the Holiday Shopping Season

Text messages illicit an almost Pavlovian response. We don't know what they're about or if they're even remotely important, but when they appear, we focus our attention and have this almost unstoppable desire to react. buying season, which, if we're being honest with ourselves, started on November 1, you're visiting dozens of stores online and in person, finding the, using your credit cards (a lot), and setting up multiple deliveries to your home and elsewhere.

Deal offers, confirmations of purchases, and notifications that deliveries have arrived (or not) come primarily through email and text. Whatever attention you pay messages, texts (and possibly even phone calls) is ratcheted up, heightened. That's normal. That's fine. Except for the fact that another contingent, the cybercriminal, knows that this is the thing you've become – the hyper-focused shopper who needs to know what's going on with purchases and deliveries – and they are more than happy to deliver that"information" to you."From Black Friday through Christmas these types of scams go through the roo

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TECHRADAR »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_LİVE: The Amazon freebies you can get before Black FridayAmazon Black Friday has not started yet but there are some freebies you can find on the website.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: 'Unbeatable' Garnier body lotion slashed to £5 in early Amazon Black Friday saleAmazon shoppers say this body lotion provides 'perfect relief from dry winter skin'.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: You can save £105 on a Braun Epilator in today's early Very Black Friday salePrepare to bare some skin this Christmas, because Braun’s £200 Silk-épil epilator has just been reduced to £95 in the Very Black Friday sale

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Sage coffee machine slashed in price saving Amazon shoppers over £250 ahead of Black FridayIf you're fed up of not being able to make a good coffee at home and don't want to wait until you're out and about next before your next caffeine hit, this machine could solve that issue

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Join the ECHO's latest WhatsApp community ahead of Black FridayDon't miss the biggest and best Black Friday deals

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Virgin Media reveals Sky-rivalling Black Friday dealsThe Virgin Media Black Friday deals have arrived and they include free broadband for three months

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »