The Danger of Freeports and Tax Havens

I have been involved in tax justice campaigning for more than 20 years now, which is about as long as anyone on the planet has been. In that time, I have become increasingly aware of how dangerous the deeply cynical proposals made by right-wing politicians for the creation of entities like freeports really are. They are, however, always based upon the idea that freedom from regulation and taxation is the foundation for prosperity. This is total nonsense.
It is not chance that the most taxed and regulated countries in the world are all also the most prosperous, but that is always the case, most especially if we take the more obvious tax havens like Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Cayman Islands out of consideration
